‘Potentially dangerous’ pedestrian on I-84 sparks signs warning to avoid hitchhikers

Wondering why the electronic reader boards on westbound Interstate 84 and the outbound I-184 Connector in Boise suddenly say “Please do not pick up hitch hikers?”
Idaho State Police requested the message for the giant signs after a trooper saw a man “exhibiting potentially dangerous behavior” walking west on I-84 near Glenns Ferry about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said. No details were available on the man’s behavior or whether he was actively soliciting rides.
Marsano said the dark-skinned man in an orange hoodie and a dark parka has been spotted on the Interstate for the past week, starting near the Utah border and continuing into Elmore County. At some point, he said, troopers made contact with the man, who appeared to be in his early 40s and gave the name Robert E. Lee. He wore jeans and black high-top sneakers and carried a dark-colored backpack that may have a camouflage pattern, Marsano said.
ISP asked the Idaho Transportation Department to display the message about hitchhikers as an effort to avoid possibly hazardous interactions with the man, Marsano said.
