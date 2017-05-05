Jury rejects Boise man’s claim that Ada deputy intentionally drove into him 4 years ago

Adam T. Saetrum was arrested on drug charges in the Boise Towne Square parking lot in 2013, and he later claimed an Ada County Sheriff’s sergeant intentionally hit him with a patrol car during that arrest.
Sgt. Jake Vogt denied the allegations, and Saetrum’s civil suit went to trial in Boise’s federal courthouse last week. The jury ruled against Saetrum on Tuesday after a six-day trial.
The jury found in favor of the sheriff’s office, ruling that Saetrum was not hit by the car as alleged on Feb. 26, 2013. In court filings, Sgt. Vogt has said he may have bumped Saetrum with the door of his police cruiser when he got out to apprehend the suspect, but it wasn’t enough to cause Saetrum to lose his balance in the mall’s parking lot.
Saetrum claimed he was knocked to the ground and injured his knee, and he sought more than $300,000 in damages.
In connection with the drug investigation, Saetrum pleaded guilty in state court to possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He spent four months in the Correctional Alternative Placement Program in 2014.
