Boise and Garden City police arrest four after months-long narcotics investigation

Joe Navarro, 32, of Nampa faces felony charges of trafficking heroin and meth, and Mason J. Yant, 37, of Boise is charged with felony drug trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after arrests in the 2900 block of Chinden Boulevard.
Jennifer N. Thompson, 34, of Boise is charged with two counts of felony conspiracy to deliver drugs. She and Yant also are charged with misdemeanor possesion of drug paraphernalia, as is 39-year-old Jeremy Lyons of Meridian. Navarro also faces felony charges of grand theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The arrests happened Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation, and Boise police announced them in a news release Thursday. Lyons was arrested after a traffic stop on a vehicle seen leaving the area of 29th and Chinden, and Navarro was pulled over about an hour later after failing to stop while leaving a hotel parking lot in the 2900 block of Chinden, police said. Police said he was seen tossing a container out the car window that later was confirmed to contain more than 38 grams of meth and more than 3 grams of heroin.
Officers got a search warrant for a room in the hotel and arrested Yant and Thompson there, police said, adding that they found substances in the room that appeared to be 28 grams of meth and a gram of heroin.
Navarro, Yant and Thompson remained in the Ada County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Comments