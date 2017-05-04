Homeowner uses hatchet to fight off 2 intruders; woman’s in jail and man’s in hospital

Brittany M. Wojnarowicz, 23, is in the Ada County Jail and a male suspect remains hospitalized Thursday after a reported Wednesday evening home invasion that ended with both suspects injured by a hatchet, Boise police report.
The intruders were reportedly armed with at least one firearm, and the homeowner, who discovered the two people in the home, used a hatchet to fight them off, police said in a news release. Police said earlier they believe the homeowner and intruders know each other.
When police responded to the call on Foothills Drive near North Greer Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, they found the two suspects attempting to leave the area in a vehicle, police said. Both injured suspects were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Wojnarowicz was treated for her injuries, then booked into jail on a felony burglary charge later Wednesday night. The other suspect's name won't be released until he is out of the hospital and booked into jail, Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams said Thursday. The 37-year-old’s injuries are described as not life-threatening.
Further information, including the male suspect's identity and the reasons behind the home invasion and fight, was not available at noon Thursday.
