I-84 traffic stop, K9 lead to two arrests, seizure of 32 pounds of pot

Two 24-year-old residents from out of state were in the Ada County Jail Tuesday on felony drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop east of Boise led to the discovery of 32 pounds of marijuana in a U-Haul truck, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.
Dylan M. James of Forest Grove, Ore., and Jonathan D. Burcham of Peoria, Ariz., also are charged with misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession. Burcham and James are held on bonds of $150,000 and $100,000, respectively, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Idaho State Police pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 84 near milepost 68 late Friday afternoon and called Ada County Dispatch to request a K9 unit. When Doc, an ACSO dog, walked around the truck he alerted to the odor of illegal drugs, and a subsequent search revealed the marijuana, packaged in plastic bags, inside a taped-up plastic bin in the back of the U-Haul, according to the news release.
A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held later this month.
