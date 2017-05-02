High-speed chase in Ada, Gem counties ends with spike strips, Nampa man’s arrest

Israel Tinoco, 20, was booked into the Ada County Jail early Tuesday morning on a felony charge of fleeing from officers plus numerous misdemeanors after a 45-minute chase from western Ada County into Gem County, Idaho State Police report.
An ISP trooper tried to pull Tinoco over about 1:25 a.m. for traffic infractions on Victory Road near Black Cat Road, but the Honda Civic sped away, reaching about 100 mph on Robinson Road and continuing into Gem County on Idaho 16, ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said. Ada County deputies joined in the chase.
Gem County Sheriff’s deputies laid spike strips across the highway north of Freezeout Hill, blowing one of the Civic’s tires and forcing Tinoco to stop near South Substation Road about 2:10 a.m., Marsano said.
Tinoco surrendered without incident, and a juvenile passenger in his car was returned home, Marsano said. No one was injured.
In addition to the felony, Tinoco faces misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, reckless driving, driving without privileges and destruction of evidence. The evidence charge alleges a liquor bottle was tossed from Tinoco’s vehicle during the chase, Marsano said.
