Days after allegedly threatening neighbors at gunpoint, Meridian man turns himself in

Several days after allegedly trying to enter a neighbor’s home and pointing a gun at people inside the residence, a Meridian man has turned himself in, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
Herman Sedillo, 54, turned himself in on Friday, two days after the alleged crime, according to the release sent out Monday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault, with a felony enhancement of using a deadly weapon in the commission on a felony.
Police said Sedillo, possibly high on methamphetamine, went to a neighbor’s home in the 800 block of West Jacksnipe Drive on April 26, knocked on the door and then tried to enter the home. He allegedly pointed a gun at the people inside.
He then fled the scene in a pickup truck, which was later located on the Boise Bench. Police searched the area but said they believed Sedillo had been picked up by a third party. It was not clear Monday whether another person was involved in the case.
Online court records had not yet been updated Monday to reflect Sedillo’s charges, and a date for a court hearing was not yet available.
