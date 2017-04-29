After 20 years, Chris Tapp walks free – and he wants Angie Dodge’s killer not to

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project Pause 1:14 How Boise's giant sequoia will be moved 0:39 Shutting down hate in the name of Steven Nelson 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 4:12 Former Boise State WR Thomas Sperbeck and OL Mario Yakoo after pro day 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 1:15 Boise flood forecast 4/19/2017 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On March 22, Chris Tapp was released early from prison after serving 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996. Following nearly 30 hours of interrogation, Tapp confessed to assisting in the crime. Even though DNA collected at the scene does not match Tapp or any of the people he confessed to helping commit the crime, a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of Dodge. With the help of Idaho Innocence Project and Dodge's mother, Carol, Tapp has been released early from prison and a search is on for the real killer. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com