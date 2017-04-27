Military-style rifle, valued around $22,000, stolen from pickup parked in Boise

Boise police are looking for the person who broke into a pickup truck parked on North Cole Road early Sunday morning and stole a 6.5 mm rifle with scope, case and night vision goggles, Crime Stoppers reports.
The thief smashed the victim's truck window to grab the JP Enterprises 6.5 MM Creedmore LRP07, which is valued at more than $22,000, according to a Thursday news release. The truck was parked in the 3500 block of North Cole.
The JP Enterprises website describes the LRP07 as a long-range precision rifle with handling similar to an AR-15. The stolen rifle was mounted with a Leopold Mark 6 scope, Crime Stoppers reports.
Anyone with information about who stole the rifle of where the weapon is located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip online.
