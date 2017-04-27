Boise police say scene secure, one person detained after report of shots near Ustick

One person has been detained following a report of shots fired at a Boise house during a welfare check Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said.
The North McKinney Street residence where the investigation was centered was secured shortly before 2 p.m. and officers expected to clear the scene on McKinney soon thereafter, according to a Boise police tweet. An adjacent section of West Ustick Road had been closed, but reopened before 2 p.m.
Boise police put out a release just before 11 a.m., urging the public to stay away from an area where they were investigating shots fired. The report of shots fired came following a welfare check, police said.
“Officers have made contact with one subject and are working to secure the scene at this time,” the BPD release said.
About 10:30 a.m., police contacted the Boise School District and three schools — Fairmont Junior High, Morley Nelson Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary — were briefly placed on lockdown while school activities continued as usual, district spokesman Dan Hollar said.
The lockdown was lifted 12 minutes later, and no incidents were reported on or adjacent to school grounds, Hollar said. School principals sent out messages to parents, forwarded to district board members, notifying them of the lockdown.
“This morning our school was notified by the Boise City Police that a suspect was potentially in our area. We went into lockdown for approximately 12 minutes. At the end of that time, the BCPD called again to say that we could come out of lockdown,” the letter to parents states.
The incident in the 3000 block of North McKinney is not connected to the hunt for a man who threatened his Meridian neighbors with a gun Wednesday, then fled to Boise, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
The wanted man, who police identified as Herman Sedillo, ditched his pickup near Cole and Overland in Boise. Police said Sedillo was armed, possibly high on methamphetamine and dangerous.
Police abandoned their search for him in that area after recovering his vehicle because they believe Sedillo was picked up by someone. Police are urging Sedillo to turn himself in. There have been no new developments as of about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Basterrechea said.
