Boise police arrest 5 on felony drug charges thanks to neighborhood tips

Boise police on Tuesday afternoon arrested five people on felony drug charges and a sixth for felony probation violation after concerned neighbors in the area tipped them off to suspicious activity, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Police made several traffic stops in the area north of Fairview Avenue and Fry Street, which led to the arrests.
At 3:15 p.m., police stopped 29-year-old Timothy I. Jones, of Boise, for a vehicle infraction near Five Mile Road and Fairview Avenue. Drug detection K9 Roscoe and his handler conducted an open air search around the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. Police searched Jones’ car and found a folded piece of tinfoil containing several individually wrapped pieces of a substance that tested presumptive positive for heroin. The heroin weighed over 31 grams.
Jones faces a felony charge of drug trafficking in heroin due to the amount of the substance found in his possession. He was still in Ada County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., police stopped an SUV driven by 26-year-old Cara M. Holland, of Caldwell, near Cole Road and Northview Street. Holland’s vehicle was stopped for displaying fictitious plates, and an open air check around the SUV resulted in another positive alert from a police K9. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance. It tested presumptive positive for meth.
In addition, police found a credit card that had been reported stolen. Holland also had an active warrant out for her arrest for felony driving under the influence in Caldwell.
Holland was still in Ada County Jail on Wednesday afternoon for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction card and felony driving under the influence.
A stop at the intersection of 37th Street and Chinden Avenue around 6 p.m. led to two arrests. Twenty-six-year-old David S. Lester, of Meridian, was arrested on an active felony warrant out of Oregon, and police found several pills in his possession without a prescription when he was searched.
A passenger in Lester’s vehicle, 29-year-old Antonia Loera, of Boise, was also arrested on a felony probation violation. It’s not clear what the circumstances of the violation were.
Lester faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in addition to his warrant. Both Lester and Loera remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 6:30 p.m., police stopped 32-year-old Gertine Wood, of Meridian, near Fairview and Maple Grove for an unregistered vehicle. A K9 open-air search led to a search of the vehicle, which turned up a glass smoking pipe near the driver’s seat. A white crystal substance inside the pipe tested presumptive positive for meth.
Wood faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. She remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Police also stopped Luis A. Juarez, of Boise, around 7:40 p.m. near the Morris Hill and Orchard intersection. A marijuana smoking pipe was in view, and a search of the vehicle found a plastic baggie containing a crystal substance, which tested presumptive positive for meth.
Juarez, 29, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He remained in jail on Wednesday.
