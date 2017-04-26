Boise woman to plead guilty in drug case where she stashed drugs in business restroom

Hannah Marie Hendricks, 18, plans to plead guilty Thursday in Boise federal court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to a plea agreement filed with the court.
Hendricks and a companion, Jerod Leon Nielson, 35, were pulled over for a traffic stop May 16 in Cascade.
During the stop, Hendricks stepped out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby business to use the restroom. After she left, the owner of the business found four packages containing 195 grams of methamphetamine, along with 118 grams of cocaine, 51 grams of heroin and 50 grams of marijuana.
The owner notified the officer who seized the packages.
Hendricks admitted leaving the items in the restroom, saying Nielson told her to.
She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Nielson pleaded guilty March 2 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. He was charged in a separate incident June 29 in which police found him with more than 500 grams of meth and 100 grams of heroin.
Officers also seized $27,358 in cash from him.
Nielson faces 10 years to life when he’s sentenced May 22.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
