Crime

April 25, 2017 3:38 PM

Minton, a Democratic candidate for Idaho governor, arrested in Ada County

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Troy Minton, a Democratic candidate for Idaho governor, was arrested Sunday, according to Ada County Jail arrest records.

Minton is charged with misdemeanor petit theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge for probation violation, according to the records. He was on probation for a different petit theft charge from February 2017, according to court records.

Minton, who listed his address as Corpus Christi drop-in homeless shelter in his candidacy filing, remained in Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. It’s not clear when he will appear in court to be arraigned.

The 39-year-old was a plaintiff in a 2014 lawsuit against the city of Boise that resulted in a city anti-panhandling law being overturned.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush 2:18

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush
Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch 0:30

Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch
Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant 1:18

Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos