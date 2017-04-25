Minton, a Democratic candidate for Idaho governor, arrested in Ada County

Troy Minton, a Democratic candidate for Idaho governor, was arrested Sunday, according to Ada County Jail arrest records.
Minton is charged with misdemeanor petit theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge for probation violation, according to the records. He was on probation for a different petit theft charge from February 2017, according to court records.
Minton, who listed his address as Corpus Christi drop-in homeless shelter in his candidacy filing, remained in Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. It’s not clear when he will appear in court to be arraigned.
The 39-year-old was a plaintiff in a 2014 lawsuit against the city of Boise that resulted in a city anti-panhandling law being overturned.
