Caldwell woman off to prison after violating probation in meth ring case

Victoria Whelan, 55, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison after violating terms of her probation.
Back in December, Whelan was placed on three years probation after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
In February, Caldwell police charged her with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later detained for a probation violation in the drug case.
Whelan had faced up to 20 years in prison. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced her to the low end of sentencing guidelines on the original meth distribution charge. The range was 18 to 24 months.
Upon release, Whelan will serve three years on probation. She will also be subject to up to five drug tests per month while she’s on probation.
In addition, Winmill ordered her to refrain from drinking alcohol and to stay out of bars.
Co-defendant Brian W. Cluff, 44, was sentenced last fall to nearly 27 years in prison. Cluff pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Cluff, the ringleader, gave an undercover officer nearly 3 grams of meth as a free sample in January 2016. That led to the officer buying a pound of meth in one transaction and a half-pound, both in the same month.
Cluff, who had previous convictions for forgery and drug possession, told police he sold at least a pound of meth every week.
He is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Sheridan, Ore.
John Paul Tate, 48, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy. He faced between 20 years and life because of a 1999 meth conspiracy conviction. He is serving his sentence at a prison in Anthony, Texas.
Raymond J. Pruneau, 53, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy. He was sentenced to 97 months in prison and is serving his time at a prison in San Pedro, Calif.
