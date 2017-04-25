Crime

April 25, 2017 1:30 PM

Caldwell man faces felony allegations of having sex with girl younger than 16

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

Radames “Ray” Ruiz, 36, is jailed in Canyon County on two charges of lewd conduct with a minor, and he is under investigation in Nyssa, Ore., on allegations that he had sex with the same girl four years ago, when she was in grade school, according to court documents.

Ruiz denies the allegations and told police the actions described at length in the girl’s statements describe sexual behavior he had with an adult, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Caldwell police.

Police were notified of the alleged crimes in October when the girl told CARES (Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services) that Ruiz had sex with her frequently over the past four years, first in Oregon and more recently at his home in Caldwell, according to the affidavit. The most recent alleged sexual abuse was last July, the girl told investigators.

Ruiz was arraigned in Canyon County courtroom Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 3, according to online court records.

Nyssa Police are investigating the Oregon allegations, according to the investigation.

Kristin Rodine: 208-377-6447

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush 2:18

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush
Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch 0:30

Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch
Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant 1:18

Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos