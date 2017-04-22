Police looking for man they say attacked a woman in BSU parking garage

Police are looking for a suspect they say attacked a woman in a parking garage at Boise State University on Saturday morning.
According to a BSU press release, the woman was walking in the stairwell of the Lincoln Garage around 9 a.m. when the suspect grabbed her from behind and tried to remove her clothing. The woman was able to fight off her attacker, who ran away.
Boise police are looking for a man described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old. He’s described as 5-foot-6-inches tall and 180 pounds with short hair and slight stubble on his face that may be light-colored. The man was wearing a gray sweatshirt with no logo and a dark gray hat.
Boise police are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call BSU public safety at 208 426-6911.
Comments