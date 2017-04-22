Crime

Police arrest Boise man previously thought to be armed and dangerous

Local police on Friday night arrested a Boise man on a warrant days after warning the public that he may be armed and dangerous, according to a Garden City Police Department press release.

Javier Tapia, 25, was arrested without incident on a federal drug warrant. Boise police last week said Tapia was also wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the release, police were told Friday that Tapia was in Garden City. Garden City police, along with U.S. Marshals, Boise and Meridian police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents found Tapia in the 300 block of East 41st Street.

Last Monday, Boise police in a release said officers had tried to arrest Tapia on April 12. He allegedly rammed his car into a patrol vehicle and fled before abandoning the vehicle.

