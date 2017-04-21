Crime

April 21, 2017 5:42 AM

[Update] Shell casings, no victim found after shots fired outside Downtown Boise bar

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

Boise police are investigating a report of shots fired Downtown early Friday morning, but no victim or suspect has been reported.

Ada County dispatchers said shots were reported at 2:08 a.m. outside of Dirty Little Roddy’s, 100 S. 6th St. Investigating officers found shell casings, but no sign of a victim, according to initial reports.

The incident is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details as we confirm them.

