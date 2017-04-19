Man charged again in connection to Caldwell killing

Law enforcement again booked Gustavo Rodriguez into the Canyon County jail for his suspected connection to the 2014 fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Ricky Sedano.
Rodriguez was charged in the fight that resulted in the killing, but Canyon County prosecutors dismissed his charge to allow Rodriguez to go before federal court on a weapons charge. Rodriguez was initially charged with aggravated battery and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon for the fight involving Sedano, but prosecutors dropped the Canyon County charges in March 2015.
Sedano died after the stabbing on Dec. 24, 2014, and the convicted killer was Jacob Hernandez. Hernandez was sentenced in December 2015 to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
The day of the stabbing, Sedano died and two other men were also stabbed but had non-fatal injuries. The victims and the attackers were believed to be from rival gangs.
Previous reports stated that because Rodriguez is a Mexican national, it was believed he would be deported after serving his federal sentence and in November 2015 he was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the the federal weapons charge.
According to the Idaho State Repository, Rodriguez is now facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, one count of commission of a felony with the intent to promote gang activity and one count of infliction of great bodily injury.
While Rodriguez is not in a federal prison, he is not out on parole and will not be released from the county jail, as he is still serving his existing federal sentence.
Edgar Covarrubias and Gilberto Garza were also charged after the stabbing.
His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments