Crime

April 18, 2017 3:06 PM

Boise man arrested on eight felony charges of possessing child porn

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

Daniel R. Oneil, 36, was arrested at a Boise business Monday afternoon after a two-month investigation into electronic images of child pornography, Boise police report.

Police served a search warrant at Oneil’s home in February, finding thousands of sexually exploitative images, police said Tuesday. many of the photos were of children under the age of 8, but there is no evidence any of the children are local residents, police said.

The investigation was forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued an arrest warrant this month. Oneil was booked into the Ada County Jail on eight charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

