Police searching Star for a man who stole a car, fled from officers

Ada County Sheriff’s deputies and Star police are looking for a man who stole a car and fled from officers, according to Ada County dispatch and tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
According to ACSO, the man stole a vehicle in Boise around 9:30 a.m. ACSO spokesman Patrick Orr said police saw the stolen vehicle, believed to be a Jeep Cherokee, and began a short pursuit to Star. The suspect stopped the car in the area of Seneca Springs Way and State Street, where he then fled from officers.
The suspect was described only as a bald man, and police asked that anyone with information on the situation call 377-6790. A Code Red alert was sent out in a one-mile radius of the area where the car was left, Orr said. (Learn how to sign up for Code Red alerts here.)
