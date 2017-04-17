Serial financial fraudster now brings his act to Idaho, state authorities allege in suit

Michael A. Banks, Rick Garrison, Rick Thompson, Mark Thompson.
These are some of the known aliases used by Richard “Rick” Guyon, 58, who has engaged in a series of fraudulent money-raising schemes for the last 30 years, according to a complaint filed by the Idaho Department of Finance.
Most of them predate his time in this state.
Convicted of bank fraud in Massachusetts in 1991 and in Virginia in 1992, Guyon was sentenced to a little more than 3 years in federal prison.
He then befriended a female victim to gain access to her money. He stole savings bonds from her, forged signatures on them and cashed them. He forged checks from her accounts and stole money using her ATM card.
Guyon ultimately stole over $170,000 from that victim before he was arrested in 2002 in North Carolina and sentenced to another 14.5 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervision.
About two years ago, Guyon reportedly brought his scheming to Idaho.
He spent the end of his incarceration in a halfway house in Nampa. He was released roughly around June 1, 2015.
“Since arriving in Idaho, this lothario has convinced at least two women, both of whom he dated, to assist him in defrauding several local investors of over $2 million,” states the civil complaint filed April 13 in state district court by the Idaho Department of Finance’s Securities Bureau. “He met them online while incarcerated, and shortly after he was released on supervision he moved in with one of them and began working with the other.”
Operating under the names Rick Thompson and Rick Garrison, he told these local investors he was managing a $12 million portfolio of family money, the complaint states. Although he was not seeking investment clients, he would do them a favor and invest their money for them.
These agreements constituted securities under Idaho law, according to the state.
The state’s civil suit alleges Guyon violated state securities law by engaging in a scheme or artifice to defraud, making false and misleading statements, engaging in an unlawful conversion of investor funds, selling unregistered securities and failing to register.
It names Thompson Enterprises Holding Group, Thompson Enterprises and Thompson Capital Management as business entities Guyon reportedly operates under.
Other people who may have helped Guyon might be added to the lawsuit later, according to the state.
The state served Guyon with the civil lawsuit in Canyon County over the weekend. He is still under federal supervised release from his past conviction; it’s not clear yet if he’ll be accused of violating that release.
The state seeks an injunction from further violations, restitution to affected Idaho investors and other restrictions on Guyon’s future business practices.
Since Guyon is not legally authorized to offer or sell securities investments or to otherwise manage the money of Idaho investors, people who have given money to him, his entities or associates, or who have been approached by him are asked to contact the Department of Finance at (208) 332-8004 or Idaho toll-free at (888) 346-3378.
