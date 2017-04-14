Dispute over meat quality ends with Nampa market owner jailed for assault

Gerardo Salcedo entered a not guilty plea Friday to the felony aggravated assault charge and remains in jail on that felony and an immigration hold.
Salcedo was arrested Wednesday evening after a customer at Campos Market, 3302 Caldwell Boulevard, told Nampa police the market owner pointed a handgun at him after his complaint about “bad meat” led to arguments with Salcedo’s wife and Salcedo.
The man said Salcedo’s wife refused to let him return the meat, and arguing with the couple left him upset, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case. As the man left the store, he knocked over some store merchandize and as he got in his car, saw Salcedo run to the door pointing a gun at him, he told police. He said he feared for his life, but Salcedo’s wife pulled him away before the disgruntled customer sped off.
Salcedo told police he got into a verbal altercation with the man, then went back into his office and saw “a commotion” and his wife “frantically moving about,” a Nampa police officer wrote in the affidavit. Salcedo told the officer he thought his wife may have been assaulted by the man, so he ran toward the front of the store and grabbed his Ruger 9mm from beneath the cash register. He said he was trying to scare the man away, according to the affidavit.
He told police his wife pushed him back so that he wouldn’t walk out with the gun, so he backed off and the customer drove away.
The reporting police officer reviewed the store’s video surveillance and said it showed Salcedo trying to run out the door with the gun in his hand, but his wife held him back.
Salcedo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 27 on the aggravated assault charge.
