April 13, 2017 10:16 AM

Police: Passerby reports Greenbelt stabbing, but may have jumped to the wrong conclusion

By Kristin Rodine

Officers spent hours Wednesday night searching around the Greenbelt and checking with hospitals but found no indication that anyone was stabbed, Garden City Police Lt. Abe Blount told the Statesman Thursday morning.

"It was initially reported as a stabbing, but the person never saw a knife or a knife wound ... was just riding past and saw someone with blood on his face," Blount said. A bicyclist called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the incident on the Greenbelt behind the Garden City Senior Center.

Investigators did find blood along that stretch of Greenbelt , Blount said, "but not lots of blood like you'd expect from a stabbing." The man the passerby spotted could have been bloodied by a fight, a fall, or some other incident, he said.

"At this point unless someone comes forward with some information or a victim comes forward, we have nothing," Blount said.

Anyone with information about the incident, the reported victim or a possible suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch

