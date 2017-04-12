Caldwell man accused of shooting at neighbor in confrontation

A Caldwell man was arrested Tuesday after police claim he walked to a neighbor’s home and shot at him.
The 10 p.m. incident happened in the 2300 block of Carter Court in Caldwell. Police say David Lotz walked to the neighbor’s home to confront him about a dispute that occurred several months ago.
Lotz was reportedly pushed from the neighbor’s doorway during the argument, and Lotz is accused of brandishing a handgun from his pocket and firing at the victim.
When the victim retreated into his home, police claim Lotz fired a second shot, hitting the victim’s home.
Police arrested Lotz at his own home shortly after the shooting and he was booked into Canyon County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, both felonies.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
