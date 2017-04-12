Man with knife robs Caldwell store, then steals car left idling in parking lot

A young man in an orange Boise State sweatshirt entered the Maverik at Ustick Road and 10th Avenue at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, demanded some store property and, when the clerk refused to hand it over, brandished a knife, Caldwell police said in a news release.
The man then took the property — which police are not specifying at this time — and went outside at about the same time a woman arrived at the store and went inside, leaving her car unlocked and the engine running, Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright said.
The man then jumped in the idling car, a gray 2001 Ford Taurus with Ada County plates, and drove away, Wright said. By early afternoon, the vehicle had not been recovered, he said.
The man is described as between 18 and 25 years old and wearing glasses, an orange BSU sweatshirt and blue jeans.
No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 343-COPS.
Comments