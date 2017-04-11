Crime

April 11, 2017 1:26 PM

Nampa man 4 times over legal alcohol limit led police on short vehicle pursuit

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

A Nampa man whose blood alcohol level was four times that of the legal .08 limit on Monday evening led police on a short car pursuit before he was arrested, according to a Canyon County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Matthew Blake Huck, 29, is charged with felony counts of excessive DUI and eluding a police officer. An excessive DUI charge indicates a blood alcohol content of 0.2 or higher.

According to the release, dispatch received two 911 calls around 8 p.m. Monday of a possibly intoxicated driver near Homedale Road and Crystal Lane. The reports claimed a driver was crossing into oncoming traffic and nearly caused a head-on crash with a passing motorist.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle near Homedale and Chicken Dinner roads, where they tried to stop the driver, later identified as Huck. Huck instead sped away from deputies, and a short pursuit ensued. Law enforcement was able to stop him near Orchard and South Florida avenues after deploying a spike strip.

CCSO said Huck was arrested without incident, and his BAC upon his arrest was found to be four times the legal limit. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush 2:18

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush
Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch 0:30

Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch
Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant 1:18

Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos