Oregon woman allegedly shot at another driver from her minivan on I-84

An Oregon woman was arrested early Saturday after she allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 84 on Friday night, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberley Scheline, 38, was booked into the Ada County jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault. She remained there on Tuesday morning pending a $100,000 bond.
ACSO said a man called 911 Friday around 9:30 p.m. and said a woman with a shaved head driving a minivan had fired a gun at his truck on the interstate. He said he was driving eastbound on I-84 between Black Cat and Ten Mile roads when the van pulled in front of his truck without signaling, forcing him to slam on the brakes.
He told police he tried to pass the minivan when the driver, later identified as Scheline, rolled down the window, stuck out a revolver and aimed at his truck. The man said he hit the brakes and saw Scheline fire the gun. He then stayed behind the minivan until Scheline left the interstate on the Ten Mile Road exit. He wrote down her license plate number, which was from Canyon County, and relayed it to police.
Scheline was identified as one of the registered owners of the minivan, and deputies found her a few hours later at a Kuna-area bar. When deputies spoke with Scheline, they found a .38 caliber revolver in the car of another person who had driven her to the bar from a Kuna-area home. One round had recently been fired from the gun.
ACSO said the man was not hurt, nor did deputies find a bullet hole in his truck.
Scheline is expected to appear in court April 24 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison.
