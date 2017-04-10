Boise man faces 11 charges after fleeing police, dragging officer behind his car

A Boise man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop the day before, dragging an officer alongside his vehicle, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Rahim Reed, 25, faces two felony charges of assault or battery upon police personnel, two felony counts of fleeing or eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony grand theft, along with misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.
According to the release, police stopped Reed in a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Friday for a lane violation near the 2600 block of South Vista Avenue. An officer approached Reed’s vehicle to begin investigating, but Reed drove away. As he drove off, the officer’s arm became stuck in the driver’s side of the vehicle, and the officer was dragged 15-20 yards before falling to the ground. The officer was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
More officers pursued the vehicle, but despite an extensive search, police weren’t initially able to find Reed.
On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., officers working an unrelated investigation saw Reed driving a white 1997 Honda civic near Three Mile Creek Road. Officers caught up with the man in a parking lot in the 7800 block of W. Overland Road, where they spoke with Reed briefly before he again fled in his vehicle.
Police used a pit maneuver to stop Reed’s car, and he then tried to ram a patrol car and resisted arrest. Officers had to forcibly remove Reed from his car and handcuff him.
A subsequent search of Reed’s vehicle turned up marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested presumptive positive for amphetamines. The Honda Civic had also been reported stolen, police said.
Comments