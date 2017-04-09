Nampa police seek help in finding burglar who stole from local nonprofit

Nampa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole cash and supplies from a nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment facility, according to a press release.
The release, sent out by Rainbow Recovery Center, said the crime happened late Thursday night or early Friday. The thief allegedly took “hundreds of dollars in cash and supplies,” which RRC said is critical to providing services for its clients.
It’s not clear exactly what type of supplies were taken from the organization, located at 103 12th Ave. North in Nampa.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nampa police at 208 465-2257, with tips directed to Officer Cade Renner, who is handling the investigation. The center is also asking for donations to continue providing substance abuse support services.
"We're a non-profit, and our members barely survive month to month with rent and utilities," said Rainbow chairman Morgan Christy in the release. "With us being robbed we will have to find away to make up those funds and get better security measures.”
