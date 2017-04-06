Two Treasure Valley residents get federal prison for selling meth

Terry Dudley, 45, of Weiser and Jacque Sue Garner, 56, of Nampa, Idaho were sentenced Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Boise for distributing methamphetamine, Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez announced Thursday.
Dudley was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and Garner faces four years and 9 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge also ordered Dudley to forfeit $7,100 in cash proceeds and ordered Garner to forfeit $3,000 in cash proceeds.
Both Dudley and Garner pleaded guilty in January to one count of distributing methamphetamine, according to a U.S. attorney’s news release. Dudley admitted that he sold a total five ounces of meth to an undercover officer on two occasions in April 2015. Garner admitted selling about 144 grams of pure methamphetamine during three undercover deals in August and September of 2015, according to the news release.
The investigation was conducted by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Boise Police Department.
