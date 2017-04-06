Nampa police: Knife-wielding robber puts Sonic employee in headlock, flees with cash

Two employees were inside the restaurant at 1109 12th Avenue Road when a slender man with a bandana over his face walked in and grabbed one of the employees about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Nampa police report.
The man reportedly put the worker in a headlock, put a knife to his neck and dragged him to the cash register, police said in a news release. The robber grabbed an unspecified amount of cash from the register, then fled south on foot, police said.
Responding Nampa officers checked the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect description.
The man is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with a medium-dark complexion and brown eyes. He wore a black sweather and black sweats, plus a red bandana concealing his face. The knife used in the robbery had a 3- to 4-inch blade, police said.
No video or photos of the robbery are available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nampa police at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
