Boise man faces 10 felonies alleging he had pornographic, abusive images of young children

Graham M. Robinson, 45, was arrested Monday after an investigation that began in December, Boise police report.
Detectives determined that Robinson had thousands of pornographic and sexual abuse images of children under the age of 8 on his laptop, police said. There is no indication the images involved local children or children Robinson knows, a police spokesman said.
Robinson was arrested on a warrant listing 10 counts of sexually exploitive material involving a child, booked into the Ada County Jail and released on $150,000 bond.
Comments