Caldwell man arrested after police say he led them on vehicle, foot chase

Caldwell police have arrested a man that allegedly led officers on a vehicle and foot chase on Wednesday evening, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Josue “Josh” Ibarra, 33, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation. He now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and eluding a peace officer. Police say Ibarra was in possession of a stolen firearm when he was found.
Police located Ibarra around 7:15 p.m. on Friday at a residence in the 22000 block of Notus Road, according to the release. It’s not clear whether Ibarra had any connection to the residence.
In addition to CPD, Parma police, Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies and the Canyon County SWAT team assisted in the arrest.
Authorities are still looking for anyone who may have helped Ibarra elude police, and more charges against Ibarra are also possible.
