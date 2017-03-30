Domestic violence suspect barricades himself in Meridian apartments; SWAT is on scene

Scott Edwin Buss, 30, allegedly tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a knife while her 4-year-old son was present, Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said.
SWAT officers responded to the scene, and as of 1 p.m. police were trying to get Buss to come out and asking people to stay away from the 1800 block of Overland near Millenium Way.
The woman, 25, called police about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, saying Buss forced his way into her apartment about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, battered her and would not allow her to leave with her child until just before she called police, Basterrechea said.
The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in the woman’s apartment, then went through the attic to an adjoining apartment, where he reportedly has access to firearms, Basterrechea said.
Roads in the area are closed as Meridian police and the Ada Metro SWAT team work to resolve the standoff, and residents are urged to stay away.
Comments