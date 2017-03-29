Man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

A 51-year-old Boise man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child.
Gregory James Brandon was initially charged with 10 counts of the child pornography possession after a warrant was served on Dec. 23, according to Boise Police.
Brandon posted a bond of $150,000 and he is set for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. June 7.
Each count he faces could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
