Boise man gets house arrest, community service for buying precursor of date-rape drug

Davis Jacobs, 27, admitted knowingly purchasing the illegal substance GBL (Gamina-Butyrolactone), according to a Wednesday news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to medscape.com, GBL is a solvent found in many commercial floor strippers and can be readily converted to the date-rape drug GHB, also known as liquid ecstacy.
Jacobs was sentenced in Boise’s federal courthouse Tuesday to one year of probation, including six months of home detention, plus 200 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine, Acting United States Attorney Rafael Gonzalez announced.
According to the plea agreement,United States customs agents in San Francisco last April intercepted a parcel from Hong Kong addressed to Jacobs in Boise. The parcel, which was declared as “paint tools,” contained a bottle of liquid GBL and weighed about 2.6 pounds including packaging.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
