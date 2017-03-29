Boise man gets house arrest, community service for buying precursor of date-rape drug

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me." Pause

1:18 Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

0:40 "Ten to fourteen" shots were fired in Boise shooting, says neighbor

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting