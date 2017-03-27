Police seek suspects in commercial burglaries

Boise Police are investigating three burglaries that happened early Saturday morning at commercial businesses.
Video surveillance shows three male suspects inside the businesses on the 12000 block of west Bridger Street.
The suspects forced their way into the businesses, two of which are cellphone and portable device retailers, according to Boise Police.
The suspects stole boxes of merchandise and destroyed communication lines inside the building, including fire suppression systems and fiber optic lines.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Reporting residents may leave a web tip at 343COPS.com, or use the free app, P3.
The app can be downloaded on iTunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar.
Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if a tip leads to a felony arrest.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments