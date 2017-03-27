Death row inmate found dead at prison south of Boise; second inmate death in 3 days

There were no obvious signs of foul play in either death, and the two deaths at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution do not appear to be related, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said.
Both deaths are under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, a routine step for all unattended deaths at the prison complex south of Boise, and the cause of death in each case will be determined by the county coroner’s office, Ray said.
Zane Jack Fields, sentenced to death in 1991 for stabbing a woman during a robbery at a Boise gift shop, was found unresponsive in his cell about 7 a.m. Monday, according to an IDOC news release. Fields, 58, was declared dead an hour later, and the news release said he appeared to have died of natural causes.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, a correctional officer found Danny Cordova unresponsive in his cell, and the 59-year-old was declared dead less than an hour later. Cordova was serving a 10- to 25-year Ada County sentence for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16.
Information about the Ada County Sheriff’s Office investigations into the two deaths was not immediately available.
IMSI is a 516-bed maximum security prison for men.
Comments