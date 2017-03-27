Man taken to hospital after stabbing in neighborhood near BSU, sparking Bronco Alert

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, Boise police said, but no information about a possible suspect was immediately available.
The stabbing was reported about 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Belmont Street near South Joyce Street, an Ada County dispatcher reports.
No further information about the victim or the incident was immediately available, but the investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said about 7:45 a.m.
Because the neighborhood is near Boise State University, the campus sent out a Bronco Alert at 4:57 a.m., cautioning the campus community to avoid the area because of “a police emergency.” A later alert was sent out to let people know officers had left the scene and asking them to contact police if they saw anything suspicious in the area.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Comments