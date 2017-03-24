Teens arrested after making threats against school

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use Pause

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

1:58 Treefort Music Festival has music for all ages

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:40 Meet the Idaho Statesman's 2017 All-Idaho basketball players

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

3:43 Sen. Crapo praises Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’