Teens arrested after making threats against school

After two 14-year-olds were accused of making threats on Friday against a Boise public school, officers took them into custody.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers learned of threats made on social media and contacted the students suspected of making the threats and their parents. The juveniles’ names have not been disclosed because they are minors.
Officers reportedly found evidence that the students had made threats against the school, but the students say they did not intend to carry them out. No weapons were found at the school.
The two students suspected of making the threats were booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of threatening violence on school grounds, a misdemeanor.
Police say there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the threats and officers do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
