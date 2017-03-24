Crime

March 24, 2017 3:21 PM

Police search for suspected bank robber

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Boise Police are asking for help locating a suspect in an armed bank robbery Friday.

The suspect -- described as a Hispanic man 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall -- robbed a bank near Maple Grove and Emerald Street, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The suspect is accused of fleeing in a black, two-door vehicle with out-of-state license plates. The plates, possibly from Oregon, Utah or Washington, had a shaded cover. The car is described as possibly a Subaru or Honda Civic. The man was wearing a green hat, a black hoodie and black skinny jeans.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790.

