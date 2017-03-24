Woman flees police in stolen vehicle, cops say

A Caldwell woman is accused of leading police on a chase down Interstate 84 in a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.
Caldwell Police say Cheryl Heredia, 32, was spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Linden Street and Colorado Avenue in the stolen vehicle and when officers attempted to stop her she fled.
Police say she fled through city streets to I-84, eastbound toward Nampa.
Idaho State Police assisted in dropping stop sticks near milepost 33, which are used to flatten tires, and the driver then stopped and tried to run away. Heredia was caught and reportedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into Canyon County jail on suspicion of eluding, grand theft by possession, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
