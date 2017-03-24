Boise man, 26, faces 15 felony charges involving sex crimes against children

Alex Gottfried Wenger was booked into the Ada County Jail Thursday on charges that he enticed multiple underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos of themselves and then met some of them for sexual contact, Boise police said Friday.
The felony charges against him including nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by creating and distributing images to multiple recipients; four charges of sexual battery of a 16- or 17-year-old; and two charges of enticing children through the Internet, video or other communication device.
Boise police say Wenger enticed multiple underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos of themselves and then met some of them for sexual contact.
The arrest stems from an Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation that began in July 2015, police said. The warrant was issued on Wednesday, and he was arrested on East Eastgate Drive Thursday.
