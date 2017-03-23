Three arrested after month-long drug investigation

After a month-long drug trafficking investigation, law enforcement arrested three people Tuesday night after serving warrants near the intersection of Roosevelt and Camas streets.
At one residence, officers found 110 grams of methamphetamine, believed to have belonged to Ashley Lindley, 30, of Boise.
In a separate residence, officers found 70 grams of meth believed to belong to Samual Kleint, 34, of Fruitland.
Officers served another search warrant at a separate residence in the area, leading to the discovery of about 45 grams of meth.
Police claim they found Ana Ruiz, 31, of Boise, attempting to flush narcotics down a toilet. Officers took Ruiz into custody and retrieved the plastic bag containing 45 grams of suspected meth.
All three suspects were transported to the Ada County Jail where they were each booked in on suspicion of drug trafficking. Lindley also faces a charge of intent to deliver a controlled substance and Ruiz faces another misdemeanor for suspected destruction of evidence.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments