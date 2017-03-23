Vehicular manslaughter suspect denied bond reduction

Austin Campbell, charged with vehicular manslaughter, was denied a bond reduction at his arraignment on Thursday, after being accused of unintentionally killing Jacob Cecil.
Campbell, 24, of Boise, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 17 and colliding with another vehicle in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bluff Street. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle carrying five people, including 25-year-old Cecil, of Boise.
Ada County prosecution described the crash, saying one witnessed said Campbell was “darting like a Nascar driver trying to pass him” on the Connector.
After hitting the car Cecil was riding in, prosecutors said the vehicle traveled across the onramp, rolled on Fairview, across Bluff Street, across the sidewalk, ran into a utility poll, and landed in an embankment.
By the time law enforcement arrived on scene, two victims had left and walked to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
On the scene was a crushed beer can, a case of beer and a bottle of whiskey that was three-fourths full.
Officers reportedly described Campbell as “belligerent” and he refused to tell officers how much he had to drink. A warrant was issued to mandate a blood draw, according to the prosecution.
Other occupants sustained serious injuries, such as fractured skull, a brain bleed and broken bones.
Magistrate Judge Michael Oths said because of the aggravated nature of the crash, he denied a bond reduction.
Campbell remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.
He has prior convictions for public intoxication, driving under the influence and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
