Nampa man arrested for vehicular manslaughter

Garden City Police arrested Wednesday a 25-year-old Nampa man on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, stemming from a July 1 crash.
Dakotah Smith is the suspected driver during the crash near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Lake Front Place that killed 34-year-old Adrian Shaw.
Officers said two men, one of whom was Smith, were at the scene, but neither would admit to being the driver.
Garden City detectives said they collected evidence and determined the driver was Smith.
Smith was booked into Ada County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence and driving without privileges.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments