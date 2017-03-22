Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Eugene Campbell with felony vehicular manslaughter on Wednesday for a fatal crash that occurred on March 17.
Campbell is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while driving in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bluff Street. His vehicle collided with a vehicle carrying passenger Jacob Cecil, 25, of Boise.
Cecil died at the scene. Campbell was booked into Ada County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
If convicted, vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
This isn’t Campbell’s first run-in with the law for alcohol-related offenses. In 2010, he was convicted and received a withheld judgment for driving under the influence. In 2011, he was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and in 2013 he was cited for public intoxication.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments