Nampa woman arrested for food stamp fraud

Cassandra D. Long, 24, was taken into custody and charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of food stamps.
She is accused of using the food stamp card of an acquaintance multiple times between November and February, spokesman Patrick Orr of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.
The amount of money illegally charged to the plastic benefits card during those transactions was $1,292, Orr said. Anything over $150 makes the crime a felony.
She was taken to the Ada County Jail, booked and released. An arraignment date has not been set.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
