Police arrest three suspects in traveling credit card fraud ring

Garden City police arrested three men Tuesday who are suspects in a traveling credit card fraud ring.
The arrests came when officers responded to a bank in the 6700 block of Glenwood Street for an attempt of fraudulent activities. Upon arrival, police said Nylani McFarlane, 24, fled from officers.
McFarlane, of Florida, then got into a vehicle driven by Johnny Moore, 29, of Alabama, and the men fled at a high rate of speed, police reported. About one mile east of the bank, officers were directed to a business parking lot where they found McFarlane, Moore, and Eric Hughes, 27, of Georgia.
The men were reportedly walking away from the vehicle seen leaving the area.
Garden City detectives believe the men are responsible for multiple fraudulent transactions throughout the Boise Valley. None of them have apparent ties to the area. All three men were booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
